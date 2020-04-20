Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reject four big British tabloids in an unprecedented letter. The couple sent a stern letter to the editors of Daily Mail, The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Express to declare they will have "zero engagement" with the newspapers and would not be offering "themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion." Harry and Meghan also their new approach was not a "blanket policy" for all media, nor is it about avoiding criticism, adding, "but it can’t be based on a lie."

