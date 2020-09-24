Also available on the nbc app

The royal family is allegedly unhappy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out about politics. Following backlash from across the pond, Montecito Journal columnist and royal expert Richard Mineards weighed in on the couple's joint TV appearance in the "TIME100" special to encourage American citizens to vote in the upcoming U.S. election. "They did not mention the president in their comments, but it's clearly perceived as a swipe at the White House by Harry and Meghan," Mineards told Access Hollywood, adding, "I would caution them about getting involved in American politics, particularly Prince Harry as Queen Elizabeth's grandson because royal members do not talk about political activities or politicians publicly, particularly criticizing them, and this has not gone down well in England."

