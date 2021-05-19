Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their third wedding anniversary - and to mark the special occasion the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving back. Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation announced plans to build its next community relief center in India, which is currently facing a devastating second wave of Covid-19. The couple's goal is to focus "on the long-term needs of local communities," per a statement on the Archewell Foundation's website.

