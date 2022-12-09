Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Glimpse At Proposal In Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries

CLIP12/08/22

The first three episodes of the Netflix's new "Harry & Meghan" docuseries have dropped! The docuseries included personal moments from the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from life as senior working members of the royal family in 2020. Access Hollywood takes a look at the intimate family moments featured in the first part of the documentary and gets DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston's take on the series thus far.

Tags: meghan markle, Prince Harry, Royals, docuseries, Netflix, TV, harry and meghan, celebrity
