Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say goodbye to their Sussex Royal Instagram account! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their last post on their joint Instagram account on Monday, the day before they're scheduled to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. While Meghan & Harry are shuttering the @sussexroyal Instagram account and sussexroyal.com webpage, their presence will stay remain online, though inactive, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the couple.

Appearing: