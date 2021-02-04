Also available on the nbc app

You've got mail from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The couple has reportedly sent out thank you cards to those who wished them well over the holidays. The correspondence came in an envelope stamped with the pair's joint monogram and featured a sweet picture from their 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga when Meghan was photographed holding an umbrella for her husband during his speech in the rain. The note included read, "Thank you for your thoughtful message. We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion. Sending you our warmest wishes."

Appearing: