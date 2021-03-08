Also available on the nbc app

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot at Windsor Castle in 2018, they'd already exchanged vows. In their and CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they officially tied the knot at home days before the royal wedding. “Three days before our wedding, we got married. … We called the archbishop and we said, look, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,’” Meghan shared.

Appearing: