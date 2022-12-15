Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Oprah Winfrey's Unexpected Reaction To Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never lived in a palace. In the fourth episode of Netflix's docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the couple reflected on what living in Nottingham Cottage was like, their first home. While Harry and Meghan were residing in their tiny, yet cozy humble abode, Oprah visited them, and she could't believe the simplicity they were living. The couple also revealed that they were ecstatic when Queen Elizabeth offered for them to live in Frogmore Cottage before Archie was born.

