Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's post-royal life just took a major step forward! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed the name of their forthcoming non-profit venture, Archewell. Meghan and Harry revealed in a statement that they were inspired by the Greek word "Arche," meaning "source of action." Though it may seem like the name is inspired by the couple's nearly 11-month-old son, Archie, it's actually the other way around! Meghan and Harry explained in a statement that they connected to the concept of "doing something of meaning" when first discussing the charitable organization they "hoped to build one day," and later chose "Archie" for their son in honor of that shared value.

