Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking back at the beginning of their love story. In the first episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix docuseries, "Meghan and Harry," the couple revealed that they met via Instagram and Harry was late to their first date! "I was like, 'Oh, is this what he does? Got it. 'Like this... I'm not doing. Like you're one of those guys who have so much of an ego ... I was just not interested in that," Meghan recalled.

