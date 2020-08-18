Courtney Parchman aka ‘Average Fashion Blogger’ On Breaking Into Acting In ‘The Get Together’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 05/20/21
Main Content
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly pitching a top secret project around Hollywood, according to Variety. It’s not known if the project is scripted or unscripted, but the publication reports the famous couple started taking meetings in June. This isn’t the first Hollywood project that Meghan has been involved with since becoming a royal. She narrated Disney+’s documentary, “Elephants.”