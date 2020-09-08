Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially financially independent from the crown. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they have paid back the British taxpayer money used to refurbish their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex," a statement read. "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."

