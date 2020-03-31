Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have cemented their cute couple status, with adorable PDA, a show of strength when times are tough and the fact that they always to have each other’s back! Access Hollywood is taking a look back at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, all the way back to the beginning. From their engagement, to their royal wedding to the birth of their son Archie to stepping down as senior royals together, these two have had quite a love story.

