Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reflect On Archie's Early Days While Still Being Senior Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up about what it was like bringing a baby into the royal family. In the fourth episode of Netflix's docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the couple shared about the scrutiny they faced from the media when it came to keeping Archie's privacy. At the time, Meghan's mother, Doria, stayed and helped take care of her grandson while Meghan and Harry dealt with the media glare. When Archie was four months old, they did their first royal tour with him to South Africa.

