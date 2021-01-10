Also available on the nbc app

Have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit social media for good? The royal couple isn't expected to make a return to platforms like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram anytime soon, if ever, according to The Sunday Times. A source told the British paper that Meghan and Harry are focusing their public personas elsewhere as they continue new endeavors like their Archewell foundation. The insider reportedly said that it's "very unlikely" that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use social media for personal or professional reasons going forward, citing "hate" as the primary reason.

