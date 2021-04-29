Also available on the nbc app

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extending an olive branch? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a private message to Prince William and Kate Middleton congratulating them on their 10th wedding anniversary, a spokesperson confirmed to multiple news outlets. The news of Harry and Meghan’s message of support comes after a bit of a rough patch for the two families, after Meghan and Harry did their bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

