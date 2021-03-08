Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing a peek at life in California with little Archie. The Duke and Duchess Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey featured a sweet video of the family enjoying some beach time with their 1-year-old son. Archie looked so grown up as his mom wrapped him in a hug by the water, then ran straight to his dad and through his legs! “The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat, and taking him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” Harry told Oprah of their father-son bonding.

