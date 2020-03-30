Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have found a new home in the United States; but, according to Donald Trump, they'll need to find security protection elsewhere. After reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had moved to Los Angeles began circulating, the U.S. President insisted that the government would not help fund their protection while living there. "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who stepped down at senior members of the royal family, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. However, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" he tweeted.

Appearing: