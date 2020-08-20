Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping things rolling from their new home in Santa Barbara. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in their first joint engagement since moving a little further up California's coast to chat about using digital as a force for good while on a zoom call with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. "I think from my standpoint, being newer to the world of the Commonwealth, I lived in Canada for several years but it wasn’t until joining the family that I was able to meet so many young people throughout the Commonwealth. They came with a question, they always offered a solution, and that’s what I think is so inspiring and why I’m incredibly proud to be able to work with the QCT, but why it’s the continuation of the legacy of your grandmother,” Meghan shared.

