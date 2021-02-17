Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Welcome Baby Boy Dutton Walker: 'Praising Jesus' For 'This Little Miracle'
CLIP 06/11/21
Main Content
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stripped of their royal roles soon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will "likely" lose their Queen Elizabeth-Appointed royal patronages as soon as next month, according to People. For Harry, that means saying goodbye to the Rugby Football League, the Rugby Football Union, and the London Marathon. Meghan will have to give up the National Theatre.