CLIP 03/21/21
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially not returning as working members of the royal family. After news broke that they lost their royal roles, royal expert Charlie Lankston explained to Access Hollywood what the development really means for Meghan and Harry. Charlie explained why the two may be “bitter” over losing their roles and revealed why they can still use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.