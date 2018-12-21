Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Secret Visit To Hubb Community Kitchen & Adele Showed Up, Too!

Also available on the NBC app

This trio knows how to say "Hello" to the true spirit of the holidays! Meghan Markle took Prince Harry to Hubb Community Kitchen, which inspired her recent cookbook that features recipes from those affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. While the duke and duchess reportedly kept a low profile, they weren't the only famous faces there. Adele was also on hand to support the London facility and its workers.

