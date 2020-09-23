Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are urging Americans to get out and vote in the upcoming presidential election. "Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard," Meghan said on ABC's "TIME100" special alongside Harry.

