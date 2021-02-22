Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their first appearance following a lot of major royal news! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised fans by taking part in Spotify's “Stream On” event to discuss their new podcasting venture, Archwell Audio. Their appearance in the video segment came eight days after they announced they were expecting their second child, and three days after Buckingham Palace revealed they would officially not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Appearing: