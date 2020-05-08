Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's jaw-dropping Los Angeles residence has been revealed! The couple is reportedly living at Tyler Perry's $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, and their mutual friend Oprah may have helped make the connection! Sources tell the Daily Mail that Meghan and Harry began living at the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate with son Archie in March. Thought it's unclear how long they'll stay at Tyler's home, from the looks of the luxe, 22-acre property we'd understand if they had no plans to leave anytime soon!

