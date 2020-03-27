Also available on the NBC app

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said goodbye to Canada and hello to Los Angeles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly already left Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and arrived in Meghan's California hometown. Per The Sun, the royals flew to LA on a private flight before border restrictions were implemented between Canada and the United States. People reports that Meghan and Harry are living in a secluded compound and staying put amid the city’s lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing: