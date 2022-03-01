Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Kick Off Women's History Month With Big Announcement From Archewell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kicking off Women's History Month with some big plans. The couple shared a statement through their Archewell Foundation on Tuesday that they will be supporting organizations working to advance gender equality through new grants. Four organizations will be receiving grants, including Smart Works, which Meghan became a patron of back in 2019 and has continued to support, even though her and Prince Harry have stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

