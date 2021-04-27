Kim Kardashian Says She Loves Estranged Husband Kanye West 'For Life' In Touching Birthday Message
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their first joint public appearance since their bombshell interview, to promote covid vaccine equality. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing at Global Citizen’s “Vax Live” concert on May 8th. The televised concert is raising awareness for the Covid-19 vaccine and raising funds to make it more available to people worldwide.