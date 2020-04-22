Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to take precautions to protect their family. PEOPLE magazine reports the couple has been isolating alone with 11-month-old son Archie at their new home in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A source told the outlet, "They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven't had any visitors. They only leave their house for charity work." So far, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have volunteered with Project Angel Food three times to deliver meals to people living with critical illnesses, who are most at risk during the health crisis.

Appearing: