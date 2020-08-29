Also available on the nbc app

Royal fans are getting a closer look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most recent day of volunteering! Last week, the Duke and Duchess volunteered at Baby2Bay's back-to-school charity event at Knox Elementary School in Los Angeles, where they gave away school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children in need. Now, the organization is sharing close-up video of the royal couple's work, which shows off glimpses at their conversations and hands-on efforts.

Appearing: