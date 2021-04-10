Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honor Prince Philip With Tribute On Archewell Website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are mourning the late Prince Philip. Following the iconic royal’s death on April 9 at 99 years old, the couple updated their Archewell Foundation website to pay tribute to Philip. The home page now features nothing but a simple and heartfelt message in remembrance of Harry’s beloved grandfather: “In Loving Memory, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service…You will be greatly missed.”

