Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are mourning the late Prince Philip. Following the iconic royal’s death on April 9 at 99 years old, the couple updated their Archewell Foundation website to pay tribute to Philip. The home page now features nothing but a simple and heartfelt message in remembrance of Harry’s beloved grandfather: “In Loving Memory, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service…You will be greatly missed.”

Appearing: