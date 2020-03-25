Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thanking those fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to "brave and dedicated" healthcare workers putting in tireless hours and risking their own safety to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The couple delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude on Instagram, along with the World Health Organization's latest prevention guidelines as efforts to #FlattenTheCurve continue.

