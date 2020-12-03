Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Funny Run-In With Young Boy While Christmas Tree Shopping (Reports)

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting in the holiday spirit! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly spotted picking out their very own Christmas tree at a shop near their Santa Barbara home this week. An employee at the shop shared details about their festive day out, tweeting, "There was one family in there, and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here, not knowing who that is."

