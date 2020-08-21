Vanessa Kirby Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Be The Same' After Powerful Experience Making 'Pieces Of A Woman'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are lending a helping hand! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered at a back-to-school charity event, where they handed out school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children in need of essentials. The event was run by Baby2Baby and the couple handed out the basic necessities through windows of cars at Knox Elementary in South Los Angeles.