Police are said to have received security alerts from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home nine times in as many months. According to data reportedly obtained by the Press Association under Freedom of Information laws, authorities responded to a combination of phone requests, alarm activations and alleged property crimes since the couple moved to their $14 million mansion outside Santa Barbara. Access Hollywood has reached out for confirmation and to the Duke and Duchess’ representatives for comment.

