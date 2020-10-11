Also available on the nbc app

One-year-old Archie has grown leaps and bounds this year, and his royal parents have witnessed every moment. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about their toddler's recent milestones during a conversation with activist and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on International Day of the Girl. “We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything,” Harry said. “I think it's just fantastic, because I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow. And in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally, and we'd miss a lot of those moments. So I think it's been a lot of really good family time,” Meghan added.

Appearing: