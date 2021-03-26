Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Called Out By Prince Albert For Oprah Tell-All: 'It Did Bother Me'

CLIP03/26/21

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a royal critic. Weeks after the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired for the world to see, Prince Albert II of Monaco shared his candid thoughts with BBC World News. "It did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions," he shared.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.