Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a royal critic. Weeks after the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired for the world to see, Prince Albert II of Monaco shared his candid thoughts with BBC World News. "It did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions," he shared.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight