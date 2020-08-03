Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret is out! The mysterious name of the couple's black Labrador Retriever has finally been revealed in the forthcoming biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. According to PEOPLE magazine, the authors claim that the dog's name Pula is inspired by the official currency of Botswana, the country in Africa where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their first trip together in 2016 shortly after they began dating.

