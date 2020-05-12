Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Fact Or Fiction? Royal Expert Separates Truth From Rumor

CLIP05/11/20
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are always in the headlines, but it can be hard to parse fact from fiction. E! News Chief Correspondent Melanie Bromley separates truth from rumor about some recent royal news items, including ones about Meghan's reputation on the set of "Suits," the duchess' reported falling out with Kate Middleton and the state of Prince William and Harry's relationship.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Royals, meghan markle, Prince Harry, Suits, Royal Family, Kate Middleton, Prince William
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.