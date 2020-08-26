Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said goodbye to Sussex Royal for good. The couple filed official paperwork earlier this month to update their charity name, an apparent reflection of their new life away from the monarchy. According to the Companies House website, a request was submitted Aug. 5 to change the Sussex Royal Foundation to the MWX Foundation. Though further info remains under wraps, royal watchers have speculated that the acronym could stand for Markle Windsor.

Appearing: