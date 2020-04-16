Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their part to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple teamed up with Los Angeles-based nonprofit Project Angel Food to deliver free meals to people living with critical illnesses, who are most at risk during the health crisis. Access Hollywood spoke to the organization's executive director, Richard Ayoub, who detailed the experience of working closely with the Duke and Duchess. "They seemed extremely happy and really are all about being of service," he said. "I truly feel like this was Meghan's way to show Harry a little bit of Los Angeles, but through philanthropy. It's their way of seeing this community and seeing the people most in need."

