It looks like the Sussexes are celebrating David Foster and Katharine McPhee's exciting baby news! Just hours after news broke that the sweet couple are expecting their first child together, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted on a double date with the two at a Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito, Calif. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped arriving at the restaurant hand-in-hand both wearing face masks. The publication also reported that the foursome spent three hours eating together and enjoying each other's company under the restaurant's covered patio.

