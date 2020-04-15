Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finding meaningful ways to help others during this difficult and challenging time. The pair has reportedly donated $110,000 from profits for their royal wedding broadcast to the U.K. charity Feeding Britain, which provides hot meals and groceries to families in need. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex already have close ties to the organization run by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who baptized Meghan in the Church of England and officiated the couple's May 2018 nuptials at St. George's Chapel.

