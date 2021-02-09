Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just gave a group of young poets the surprise of a lifetime! This past weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a virtual poetry class for teens organized by the non-profit Get Lit – Words Ignite! They popped into the class' Zoom call, which came as shock to the young wordsmiths. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines,” the organization shared on Instagram in part.

