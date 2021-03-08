Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made major headlines after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey – where they revealed they are having a baby girl. Now, her pregnancy photographer Misan Harriman is sharing a never-before-seen photo of the couple where the former “Suits” star holds baby Archie and shows off her baby bump. “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends and welcome to the #girldad club H,” he wrote on Twitter.

