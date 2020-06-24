Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their philanthropic efforts in the Los Angeles area. The couple quietly volunteered with the Homeboy Industries organization to prepare meals for food-insecure people across the city affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit took to Instagram to share pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the kitchen alongside the team. The royals can be seen wearing protective face masks, hairnets, gloves and aprons for the cooking session.

