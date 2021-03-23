Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are setting the record straight. The couple recently did an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they made several major revelations, one of which was that they got married three days ahead of their 2018 royal wedding. However, the couple is now clarifying what they meant, saying they exchanged vows in private three days ahead of their wedding. Meghan and Harry “privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19,” the couple’s spokesperson told multiple outlets.

