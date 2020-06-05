Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to put their full support behind the Black Lives Matter movement. The couple has reportedly been having conversations with activists as protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. According to PEOPLE magazine, a source close to the couple said, "They are holding calls with community leaders and organizations, but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role."

