Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have some unwelcome visitors at their Hollywood Hills home. A source told The Daily Beast the couple is concerned for their safety after multiple drones have flown as low as 20 feet above their property, likely to snap photos of the pair and their son Archie. According to the outlet, at least five drone-related incidents have been reported to the police between May 9 and May 25. However, a spokesperson for the LAPD told Access Hollywood that there have been some drone violations in the West Los Angeles area, but no incidents in over a month.

