Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Call Out Spotify Amid Covid-19 Misinformation Backlash

CLIP01/30/22

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the latest celebrities challenging Spotify to address the Covid-19 misinformation on its platform. Following the news that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their catalogs from the streaming service due to inaccurate claims about coronavirus vaccines on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Spotify's top program, Meghan and Harry spoke out to clarify their stance on the conversation.

